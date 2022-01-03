Nandi Bushell has kicked off the new year with some pretty ambitious goals. Namely, the 11-year-old musician wants to become the Prime Minister of Britain and jam with Billie Eilish.

While they may seem like some pretty lofty targets, judging by Bushell’s past accomplishments, if anyone can do it – it’s probably her.

Over the past few years, Bushell has made quite the name for herself, receiving props from multiple rock legends for her covers of their songs. Just a few of her impressive feats include a skype sesh with Dave Grohl and receiving an electric guitar from Muse – both as gifts for her drum covers of their songs.

Now, Bushell has her sights set on becoming the Prime Minister of Britain.

“My New Year’s message to all of you is: keep trying! Never give up. You can do anything you put your mind to – it is true, I would LOVE to jam with Billie Eilish and one day be Prime Minister of Great Britain,” Bushell wrote on Instagram.

She added: “I am looking forward to writing more songs, jamming as much as possible and having lots of fun in 2022!”

“I have had so many amazing experience [sic] this year!”

Bushell then went on the list a number of famous musicians, who she’s interacted with musically, including Tom Morello and Dave Grohl.

While her Prime Minister admission is a little out of left field, her dream of playing with Billie Eilish is less suprising. Bushell recently covered her hit, ‘Happier Than Ever’ and raved about the pop star’s musical style early last year. “I like her style. It’s a style that hasn’t been invented — it’s her own, like, anti-pop,” she told Rolling Stone at the time.

Watch Nandi Bushell cover ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters: