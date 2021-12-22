Drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell has moved from rock covers into the pop world, taking on the Billie Eilish hit ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The young star took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 21st, to share her cover and she sounded rather excited about it. “I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!” she captioned the post enthusiastically. Bushell then tagged Eilish and her brother in the post, which means we should expect a Foo Fighters-esque collaboration with the 11-year-old any day soon.

The clip sees Bushell crash through the final chorus of ‘Happier Than Ever’, explosively showcasing her skills on the drums. Eilish’s vocals can barely be heard under the thunderous noise the young musician creates (see below).

As 2021 draws to a close, Bushell can reflect on the biggest year of her fledgling career. She provided the beat for Cartoon Network’s ‘Redraw Your World’ campaign; she performed an environmental anthem, ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, alongside Tom Morello’s guitarist Roman; she covered The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ with Ringo Starr, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and more for WhyHunger’s ‘Drum Together’ campaign.

And of course she finally met her hero Dave Grohl in real life, playing the drums on ‘Everlong’ at their concert at L.A.’s The Forum back in August. It’s the type of year much older professionals would dream about.

‘Happier Than Ever’ was the title track from Eilish’s second studio album of the same name, released in July. The pop superstar wrote it with Finneas, her usual collaborator, who also produced the album. Eilish cited self-reflection brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as the main inspiration for Happier Than Ever. The album was a number one hit around the world, including in the U.K., U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

Check out Nandi Bushell’s cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’: