Japanese band NAQT VANE release their brand new single entitled “Fallout”, which also doubles as the theme song from new Japanese movie ‘Ano Hito ga Kieta’.

The movie’s director, Itaru Mizuno, is renowned throughout the country, winning 13 international and national television awards. The “Fallout” music video was released on the same day as ‘Ano Hito ga Kieta’, with the members of NAQT VANE also making their acting debuts in the film.

Described as “a team project creating an uplifting tailwind to guide those with a challenger spirit”, NAQT VANE originated back in 2021 when producer Hiroyuki Sawano met vocalist Harukaze, who was posting covers of songs in fluent english on social media at the time.

Sawano is a well-respected producer who packed out the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai for a solo performance, and also has a wide range of work that frequently feature in TV shows, movies, and anime (namely ‘Blue Exorcist’ and ‘Guilty Crown’).

Previously, Harukaze spent time abroad, leaving Japan at 15 and later studying music business in LA, gaining a new perspective on the industry and culture. So far as a member of NAQT VANE, she’s played a major role in many single releases and their Dispersion album earlier this year.

“Fallout” is the first single from NAQT VANE since introducing their newest member, Yunoa, who joins Harukaze as a vocalist. She debuted as a solo artist in March, joining the NAQT VANE project just two months later.

The single arrives not long after their latest release, “NOWVERSE – NV” last month, making it the bands second release since their 16-track release, Dispersion, in January.

With a growing global audience due to international influences in the music, NAQT VANE are capitalising by releasing english versions of their songs and leaning into their overseas influences, hoping to eventually embark on world tours and pack out arenas.