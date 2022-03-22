Showcasing the best that Australia has to offer this Easter long weekend, the National Folk Festival has unveiled its full program for 2022, and it’s an absolute smasher.
Happening across Easter long weekend from the 14th of April to the 18th, Canberra will see the National Folk Festival and its throng of musicians, artists, and entertainers with four days of art in every aspect.
Hosted in 12 different venues throughout Exhibition Park, the line-up celebrates over 200 artists from across the country, paying particular homage to First Nations artists, folk and contemporary musicians, and family-friendly fun.
“For five days we will gather in our nation’s capital Canberra – a Ngunnawal word for ‘meeting place’ – and celebrate all things folk of our modern Australia,” National Folk Festival’s Artistic Director Katie Noonan states. “This is a festival for absolutely everyone young and old, and there are plenty of ways you can be a part of our festival via our National Folk Family Choir and/or multiple workshops throughout the festival.”
Celebrating its 55th year and 30th on Ngunnawal Country, the National Folk Festival will be off the charts this year, with more artists than you could ever imagine, activities to go alongside, and a true connection to the artists and musicians who thrive in our country.
Check out the National Folk Festival:
View this post on Instagram
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
1. The connection to Australia’s First Nations musicians.
For a festival that prides itself on being held on Ngunnawal Country land, the festival has paid special attention to the voices that have kept Australian history alive, and has presented a grand way to connect us with First Nations musicians. Hitting the stage will be the legendary Archie Roach, Yothu Yindi sharing the 30th anniversary of their song ‘Treaty’, Warumpi Band’s Uncle Sammy Butcher, as well as so many other musicians with their knowledge and story in tow.
Check out ‘Took The Children Away’ by National Folk Festival performer Archie Roach:
2. The absolutely immense line-up.
Wanting to go big this year, the National Folk Festival has a crazy amount of artists to bring to the table, marking over 200 in their line-up. Featuring beloved names like Emma Donovan and the Putbacks and Josh Pyke, while also the best up-and-coming artists, there won’t be a spare moment of boredom at the festival, that’s for sure.
Check out ‘Out The Door’ by Emma Donovan and the Putbacks:
3. The vast amount of talent on offer.
Sure, the lineup might be huge, but it’s worth noting just how truly talented the artists on the bill really are. Not only do you have ARIA Hall of Famers and winners like Archie Roach and All Our Exes Live In Texas, respectively, you’ve also got names that helped define entire eras, such as Yothu Yindi and Kate Ceberano. That, of course, is without going into granular detail. Pick any random name on the bill and try not to be stunned at what they bring to the table.
Check out The Little Stevies’ ‘Melbourne We’ll Meet Outside’:
4. The number of activities for the entire family.
Not just centred on adults, the National Folk Festival has activities for even the littlest of art appreciators, with a massive amount of entertainment planned for kids. With children’s writing workshops, circus shows from Big Tops and Tiny Tots, and music tailored just for them, National Folk Festival is ensuring that even the smallest guests “find their folk”.
Check out National Folk Festival’s itinerary for kids and adults alike:
View this post on Instagram
National Folk Festival
April 14th-18th
Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT
Tickets: National Folk Festival
40 Degrees South
Afro Moses
Ailsa
Aine Tyrell
Alinta
All Our Exes Live in Texas
All Strings Attached
Ami Williamson
Andrea Kirwin and the Yama-Nui Social Club
Archer
Australian Morris Ring
Balkanski Bus
Banat Amar
Bandaluzia Flamenco
Bangladeshi Folk Group
Belswagger Morris
Big English Session
Big Sky Mountain
Bill Chambers
Bill Jackson
Black Joak Morris Dancers
Black Mountain String Band
BMC Youth Bush Band
Brandragon Morris
Broadcasters Forum
Bromham
Bruce Watson
Bush Capital Band
Bush Music Club Inc
Bush Traditions Settler Music Sessions
Cabbage Tree Hats – A History
Canberra Contra Club
Canberra Shanty Club
Cape Byron Celtic Dance
Capital Tea Duelling Society
Cassidy-Rae
Cath Russell Kids Music/How Many Homes
Catherine Britt
Celtic Piping Club
Chaika
Chloe and Jason Roweth
Cigany Weaver
Clairewood Matt
Comhaltas Melbourne
Coral Reid
Couples Tea Dance with Short Dented Potts
Dance-A-Mime
Dancers Without Borders
David Hallett
Declan Kelly
Dividing Range Dancers
Eagle & The Wolf
Easter Morning Church Service
Emma Donovan and the Putbacks
EXAUDI
Fabulous Fan Dancers
Fagans Trio
Farewell Dance
Festival Bush Orchestra
Firinn
First Australian Women’s Song Book Launch
Flamenco Centre Canberra
Fleassy Malay
Folk Alliance Australia
Folk Dance Canberra
Fred Smith
Gabrielle Journey Jones
Georgia Mooney
Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse
Global Mosaic – A World Fusion Dance Showcase
Green Mohair Suits
Greg Sheehan
Gregory North
Hannah Acfield
Haystack Mountain Hermits
High Ace – Jeff Lang & Alison Ferrier
Irish Joe Lynch
Jacqui Malins
Jason Roweth
Jim & Ingrid Rehle Williams
Jo Davie
John Peel
Josh Pyke
Judy Small
Jumptown Jammers
Justine Clarke
Kate Ceberano
Kay Proudlove
Keith Wood and Pastrami on Ryebuck
Kelly Brouhaha
Kengugro Australian Hungarian Folklore Ensemble
Kim Yang Music
King Curly
Kristabelle and the Southern Jubilee Ringers
KUD Razigrana
Makedonka
Lightbulb Improv
Linsey Pollak
Lior & Domini – Animal in Hiding
Little Quirks
Lucy Wise & Stephen Taberner
Luke Plumb and Khalida de Ridder
Mal Webb and Kylie
Morrigan
Mally Moo Music 4 Minis
Martha Marlow
Maypole with Molly
Melanie Horsnell
Melbourne Colonial Dancers – Introduction to Australian Bush Dancing
Melbourne Songwriters Collective
Melody Pool
Miriam Lieberman Trio
Moir & Co
Montgomery Church
Moonlighting Jug Band
MZAZA
Neil Murray
Nick Rheinberger
Old Time Tea Dance, led by Norm Ellis of the Traditional Social Dance
Omar Musa
Oud Vibrations
Parvyn
Paverty Bush Band
Penelope Swales and the Stranded Assets
Phillip’s Dog
Phoenix Collective
Pico’s Puppet Palac
PNG Peroveta Singers of Canberra
POP UP CHOIR
Queenie van de Zandt
RareTreats
Renae Stone
Riley Lee
Riley Lee and Cliona Molins
River Suite Orchestra
Robyn Archer
Robyn Sykes
Roger Holmes and His Beautiful Assistants
Ruth Hazleton (with Luke Plumb & Fiona Steele)
Ruth O’Brien
Salvation Jane
Sammy Butcher
Saplings
Sarah and Silas
Sarah Temporal
Savoy Dance
sCanDans
Scroggin
Set In Their Ways
Shaking the Tree Choir
Shane Lestideau
Shiny Bum Singers
Solid State Circus
Solidarity Choir
Songs From the Australian Tradition
Songs of the American Civil War
Strange Weather Choir
Stringfiddle with Kira Dowling
Super Rats
Surly Griffin Morris
Sydney English Country Dancers
Tenzin Choegyal
The Bottlers
The Dawn Light
The Funky Fairy
The Good Girl Song Project
The Hauptmann Trio
The Heritage Ball – with the Victorian Heritage Dance Band
The Little Stevies
The Maes
The Maggie Carty Band
The Mountain Dew Band
The Raglins
The Spooky Men’s Chorale
The Vegetable Plot
The Water Runners
TSDAV Dance Composers’ Competition
Ukestral Voices
Ukulele Death Squad
Uncle Archie Roach
Unexpected Harmony Choir
UPTOWN BROWN
URoC the Ukulele Republic of Canberra
Warehouse Circus
Workshops
Warren Fahey
Welcome Dance – with Melbourne Colonial Dancers
Well Hall English Dancers
With One Voice Australia
Woodford Festival of Small Halls: featuring Jack Carty & Charm of Finches
Yothu Yindi
Yyan and Emily
Zulya and The Children of the Underground