Showcasing the best that Australia has to offer this Easter long weekend, the National Folk Festival has unveiled its full program for 2022, and it’s an absolute smasher.

Happening across Easter long weekend from the 14th of April to the 18th, Canberra will see the National Folk Festival and its throng of musicians, artists, and entertainers with four days of art in every aspect.

Hosted in 12 different venues throughout Exhibition Park, the line-up celebrates over 200 artists from across the country, paying particular homage to First Nations artists, folk and contemporary musicians, and family-friendly fun.

“For five days we will gather in our nation’s capital Canberra – a Ngunnawal word for ‘meeting place’ – and celebrate all things folk of our modern Australia,” National Folk Festival’s Artistic Director Katie Noonan states. “This is a festival for absolutely everyone young and old, and there are plenty of ways you can be a part of our festival via our National Folk Family Choir and/or multiple workshops throughout the festival.”

Celebrating its 55th year and 30th on Ngunnawal Country, the National Folk Festival will be off the charts this year, with more artists than you could ever imagine, activities to go alongside, and a true connection to the artists and musicians who thrive in our country.

Check out the National Folk Festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Folk Festival (@nationalfolkfestival)

1. The connection to Australia’s First Nations musicians.

For a festival that prides itself on being held on Ngunnawal Country land, the festival has paid special attention to the voices that have kept Australian history alive, and has presented a grand way to connect us with First Nations musicians. Hitting the stage will be the legendary Archie Roach, Yothu Yindi sharing the 30th anniversary of their song ‘Treaty’, Warumpi Band’s Uncle Sammy Butcher, as well as so many other musicians with their knowledge and story in tow.

Check out ‘Took The Children Away’ by National Folk Festival performer Archie Roach:

2. The absolutely immense line-up.

Wanting to go big this year, the National Folk Festival has a crazy amount of artists to bring to the table, marking over 200 in their line-up. Featuring beloved names like Emma Donovan and the Putbacks and Josh Pyke, while also the best up-and-coming artists, there won’t be a spare moment of boredom at the festival, that’s for sure.

Check out ‘Out The Door’ by Emma Donovan and the Putbacks:

3. The vast amount of talent on offer.

Sure, the lineup might be huge, but it’s worth noting just how truly talented the artists on the bill really are. Not only do you have ARIA Hall of Famers and winners like Archie Roach and All Our Exes Live In Texas, respectively, you’ve also got names that helped define entire eras, such as Yothu Yindi and Kate Ceberano. That, of course, is without going into granular detail. Pick any random name on the bill and try not to be stunned at what they bring to the table.

Check out The Little Stevies’ ‘Melbourne We’ll Meet Outside’:

4. The number of activities for the entire family.

Not just centred on adults, the National Folk Festival has activities for even the littlest of art appreciators, with a massive amount of entertainment planned for kids. With children’s writing workshops, circus shows from Big Tops and Tiny Tots, and music tailored just for them, National Folk Festival is ensuring that even the smallest guests “find their folk”.

Check out National Folk Festival’s itinerary for kids and adults alike:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Folk Festival (@nationalfolkfestival)

National Folk Festival

April 14th-18th

Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT

Tickets: National Folk Festival

