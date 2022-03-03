A new snippet of NBA YoungBoy on a tape with DaBaby has leaked and people are accusing YB of biting Playboi Carti’s flow.

The latest event in the YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Playboi Carti beef is now getting both fanbases to come out on Twitter to clash over the two artists.

The drama at hand starts with a snippet of the track ‘Syracuse’ that came out today, March 3rd, which is speculated to appear on YoungBoy and Dababy’s collaborative album Better Than You. In the song, YB’s vocals are pitched up to the point where his flow is unrecognizable when compared to his usual sound, which prompted Playboi Carti’s fans to begin accusing YoungBoy of biting, or ripping, Carti’s high pitch sound.

The snippet is fairly short and features only a single bar from YB before skipping forward at seemingly random intervals. The Baton Rouge artist’s lyrics go as follows:

“Glizzy, glizzy, show ’em what that Draco do (Blatt! Blatt!)/Pass that drank from Syracuse (Ha! Ha!)/Millions, millions, Bentley, Bentley, Lamb’ truck too.”

Fans of Playboi Carti were quick to point out that not only did NBA YoungBoy’s vocals match the sound of Carti’s but so did his rhyme scheme. After the initial accusations of Carti’s fanbase, a response from YB’s base was only natural as the two groups collision ensued on Twitter.

The clip below comes from Twitter user @Kurrco.

Here's the snippet since the other video got deleted: pic.twitter.com/r7pWfIH0j4 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 3, 2022

This Twitter user points out how curious it is that YB said he won’t do a song with Carti yet he sounds exactly like him in his new music.

youngboy wouldn’t do a song with carti but is fine with sounding exactly like him pic.twitter.com/lQsz8wf0LH — hassi. (@wehateyouhassi) March 3, 2022

This Playboi Carti fan takes the leaked snippet as proof that everyone in the game is trying to emulate Carti’s sound and flow.

Everybody wants to sound like Playboi Carti now This new NBA YoungBoy snippet confirms itpic.twitter.com/jvUPVQovlV — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) March 3, 2022

Another fan, who appears to be on YB’s side, points out that while YB may be getting a lot of hate for biting Carti, at least YoungBoy never put out a track of such low quality.