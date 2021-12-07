NCT 127 have now become only the third K-pop act in history to have an album chart on Billboard 200 for 11 consecutive weeks.

Listen, we knew Sticker would take NCT 127 places the minute the flute kicked in. It was only a matter of figuring out how. Well, Sticker is now going down as a major achievement for both NCT 127 and K-pop.

The group’s latest offering has now become the first and only K-pop album released in 2021 to chart on the Billboard 200 chart. Not only that, NCT 127 are now only the third act in history – aside from BTS and BLACKPINK – to have an album chart for this long on the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere, ‘Sticker’ was also named among the year’s best on the New York Times’s Best Pop Albums list, spelling another major achievement for the group.

Speaking about the album on The Travis Mills Show on Apple Music earlier this year, group members Johnny and Mark said that Sticker would be a surprise to their fans.

“You know how NCT 127 always brings an impact? It has a lot of impact and a lot of dynamics,” Mark said at the time. “I feel like ‘Sticker’ was a different type of impact. And it’s a type of impact that we’ve never touched before, and in terms of that, fans can really be impressed. It’s a new type of feel.”

The group later followed Sticker up with the vampire-inspired ‘Favorite’.

Check out ‘Sticker’ by NCT 127: