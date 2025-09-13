Neil Young and his backing band, the Chrome Hearts, are facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from luxury brand, Chrome Hearts.

Per Rolling Stone, Chrome Hearts, which has operated since the late ’80s producing high-end clothing, jewellery, and accessories, has filed a trademark lawsuit against Young and his bandmates. The legal action names Young alongside Chrome Hearts members Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony Logerfo, and Spooner Oldham, as well as Young’s production company, The Other Shoe Productions.

Chrome Hearts alleges that Young never received “granted a license” or “any form of permission to use intellectual property belonging to Chrome Hearts”. The complaint states that “Defendants have copied Chrome Hearts’ federally registered trademarks in an effort to exploit Chrome Hearts’ reputation in the market.”

Young’s Chrome Hearts launched late last year and released the album Talkin to the Trees in June, followed by extensive touring across North America throughout the summer. The legal dispute centres around both the band name usage and merchandise sales featuring “Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts” branding.

The luxury brand argues that Young’s use of the Chrome Hearts name would “likely cause confusion” in the marketplace. While Young’s merchandise doesn’t replicate Chrome Hearts’ trademarked logo designs, the brand highlighted that third-party apparel vendors have “apparently already mistakenly assumed there is a connection between NYTCH and Chrome Hearts, and are actively promoting that purported connection.”

The lawsuit includes screenshots of shirts sold online combining Young’s photographs with Chrome Hearts-style logos. One piece of marketing copy cited in the legal documents reads: “Because it’s Neil Young, right? The voice of a generation, the guy who makes you feel stuff, man. And Chrome Hearts? That’s serious style. It’s that edgy, that rebellious, luxury. But then, you think about the two together and it just hits you, and the clash of aesthetics really makes sense.”

Chrome Hearts claims they sent Young’s representatives a letter addressing their trademark rights and “respectfully requesting that Mr. Young and NYTCH refrain from any further use of the Chrome Hearts Marks.” Despite this correspondence, the brand states that “NYTCH continues to tour under the NYTCH name, including an upcoming show in Los Angeles, where Chrome Hearts is based.”

The luxury brand is pursuing an injunction to immediately prevent Young from using the Chrome Hearts name, alongside unspecified damages.