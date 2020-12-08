Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Neil Young has opted to drop his lawsuit against Donald Trump for playing two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission.

Back in August, Neil Young announced he was suing Trump for “willful copyright infringement” after the outgoing US president repeatedly used ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ and ‘Devil’s Sidewalk’ at political events and rallies.

As a result, Young was seeking “statutory damages in the maximum amount.”

As reported by ABC News, the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice at a Manhatten federal court, which indicates that the matter is over forever.

Lawyers representing both Young and Trump have yet to publicly comment on the matter, according to ABC News.

Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, Young penned an open letter condemning Trump for having “no regard for [his] rights.”

“Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on Twitter,” the letter uploaded to his website in July read.

The letter also specifically stated that Young would not sue Trump, a stance he evidently went on to retract.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” he said.

“With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America,” he concluded.

