If you’ve been hanging out for some good old-fashioned classic punk rock, then you needn’t look any further than ‘Dear Therapist’, the powerful new single from Sydney outfit Nerdlinger.

Having been on the scene for about a decade now, Nerdlinger have been a little quiet over the last couple of years, with only last year’s ‘Prognosis’ arriving since the release of their last album, 2018’s Happy Place.

However, a bit of time between drinks hasn’t hampered the quartet’s ability to craft a blistering piece of upbeat punk, with ‘Dear Therapist’ serving as the perfect way to help get you through the end of your week.

Feeling as though it had been plucked from the Sony Walkman of a teenage rocker on their way to the ’98 Warped Tour, ‘Dear Therapist’ is Nerdlinger at their finest. Fresh and frenetic, and with clear influences from the likes of Bodyjar and No Use For A Name, the single is exactly the sort of thing that fans have come to expect from the group, and undoubtedly one of their strongest compositions to date.

Speaking of the track on their label’s Bandcamp page, Nerdlinger characterise ‘Dear Therapist’ as “a fast, melodic, shouty, 90s skate punk inspired reflection about that fleeting moment when you jump without looking, or even checking the water depth.”

“It’s the roll of the dice, the moment of anticipation before the gamble pays off.. or doesn’t,” they add.

While ‘Dear Therapist’ serves as the group’s first single of the year, it’s looking as though it certainly won’t be the last, with a bunch of new material currently on the way, set to be released via independent Adelaide label, Pee Records.

Nerdlinger’s ‘Dear Therapist’ is officially out now via Pee Records.

Check out ‘Dear Therapist’ by Nerdlinger: