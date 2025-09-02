Netflix has shared a sneak peek of Lady Gaga’s character in the second half of Tim Burton’s Wednesday, premiering tomorrow (September 3rd).

While Gaga’s casting was officially confirmed at a Tudum event in June, Netflix has kept pretty tight-lipped about her character Rosaline Rotwood. All we know is she is “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday”.

In fact, during their time in Sydney recently, Rolling Stone AU/NZ caught up with the star of the show Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton to talk about the new season, the chemistry between the pair (they also worked together on last year’s Beetlejuice sequel), and the music featured in the show. But there were still no spoilers about Lady Gaga’s role.

Ahead of tomorrow’s part 2 release, Netflix has treated fans with an image of the pop star in character, captioned “A vision in venom” which perfectly hints at her “mysterious and enigmatic” nature.

A vision in venom. Here's your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood. pic.twitter.com/msWK8LzP06 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2025

Gaga’s appearance in the series follows the resurgence of her 2011 track “Bloody Mary”, which appeared in Season 1, becoming an unofficial anthem for the series. During an event promoting the show in New York, she said she had “a wonderful time” working on season 2: “I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna and everyone here, it’s so incredible. Thank you.”

In addition to her acting role, she is also set to release a new track titled “The Dead Dance” on September 3rd.

On Friday, Gaga reposted a photo of herself on X at Spotify and Netflix’s Graveyard Gala in New York with the caption “DO THE DEAD DANCE! Sept 3.”