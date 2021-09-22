When Framing Britney Spears was released earlier this year, the public awareness surrounding her conservatorship situation blew up. Now, there’s another Britney documentary on the way, this time it’s by Netflix and is called Britney vs. Spears.

A trailer teaser has been dropped in the form of an 18 second clip about the new doco.

“The following audio is a voicemail from Britney Spears to a lawyer on January 21st, 2009 at 12:20 am,” the screen reads at the beginning of the trailer teaser.

A voice recording from Britney then pops up that says, “Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…” Before the screen flashes to black.

The trailer teases was released in the early hours of the morning Australian time, and promises a full trailer for the new documentary “tomorrow”, which should technically be 2am tomorrow Australian time. The documentary itself is slated for release on September 28th, American time.

It’s been reported that the documentary has been underway for over a year and is directed by Erin Lee Carr. Aside from these details, little is known about the upcoming doco.

Of course, the documentary is centred around Britney Spear’s conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has dominated headlines all year.

Spears had been living under the control of her father, Jamie Spears for the past 13 years. He has full control over everything in her life, including her money, career choices and her estate.

In April 2019, a ‘Free Britney’ movement started, an online social attempt started by her fans to help Britney Spears escape her conservatorship and have control over her own life.

It’s publicly known that Britney had been trying to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship. A move that was realised when Jamie filed to step down from the conservatorship earlier this month.

Spears addressed the court in regards to her conservatorship. You can read her full statement here.

Watch the Netflix trailer teaser: