In April of 2021, the Estate of Notorious B.I.G. signed a deal with WME Legends to manage his estate and brand. The deal was signed by mother Voletta Wallace and other Christopher Wallace’s family members. Now, we are beginning to see the monetization of his image 25 years after his death. The single, which is titled G.O.A.T., is said to be a celebration of his 50th birthday as it is dropping on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. The song will feature both Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo.

This is not the first posthumous work from Biggie Smalls but it does come significantly longer after his death than his other posthumous music. The album Life After Death dropped in 1997 and was nearly finalized before he was shot and killed in March of 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

The remainder of the album was finalized by his collaborative peers before being turned in and distributed by Bad Boy Records. His next album, Born Again(1999), was completely posthumous and comprised of previously recorded verses with newer beats and guest rappers and was again released by Bad Boy Records, this time in collaboration with Arista Records.

Biggie’s final posthumous album Duets: The Final Chapter or The Biggie Duets was released in 2005 to increasingly mixed reception, as more and more time had passed since the artist’s death. Method Man was a particularly harsh critic of the album, stating that “they got n**gas on that album Big would have never rocked with, for real.”

Biggie Smalls has had a number of movies made about him since his death as well, both dramatized and documentary-style including 2009’s Notorious and the Netflix doc Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

