There has just been an announcement for a new Denzel Curry album, and we finally have a release date — it’s sooner than you think.

Spotify has just made the announcement that Denzel Curry’s new album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is going to be dropping on March 25, one week from now.

This one's gonna be a 🎥 @denzelcurry Melt My Eyez, See Your Future March 25 pic.twitter.com/CKUja4vrcu — Spotify (@Spotify) March 17, 2022

Curry has already confirmed the Spotify tweet with a retweet of his own, and a lot of fans are hyped.

There’s a lot of great names collaborating on this track, with names like T-Pain and Rico Nasty being features, and even slowthai with ‘Zatoichi’, which was the single for the upcoming album.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rumours are around that ‘John Wayne’, produced by JPEGMAFIA, will be inspired by the BLM movement.

I saw an article where it said the track John Wayne is inspired by the BLM movement — Rick Ross's Pears | Dickweed (Denzel Curry Era) (@TheButcher127) March 18, 2022

See below the tracklist with the producers for each song listed:

Melt Session #1 ft. Robert Glasper (prod. Robert Glasper) Walkin (prod. Kal Banx) Worst Comes to Worst (prod. Dot Da Genius & Naz) John Wayne (prod. JPEGMAFIA) The Last (prod. FNZ & HWLS) Mental ft. Saul Williams & Bridget Perez (prod. J Gramm, Mike Hector, Elijah Fox) Troubles ft. T-Pain (prod. Kenny Beats & DJ Khalil) Ain’t No Way ft. 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D & Jasiah (prod. Powers Pleasant, Sucuki & Lo) X-Wing (prod. Drtwrk, Clutch George, Darko) Angel (prod. Karriem Riggins & Mickey De Grand IV) The Smell of Death (prod. Thundercat) Sanjuro ft. 454 (prod. CardoGotWings) Zatoichi ft. slowthai (prod. Powers Pleasant & Jonnywood) The Ills (prod. Noah Goldstein & Dot Da Genius)

This would be the longest album Denzel Curry has relesed, and the most recent since 2020.

Fans on Twitter are very excited about the announcement of the album drop.

Album of the year — Ani 2D (@ani2dee) March 18, 2022

New Denzel album will be his best yet I’m manifesting that shit 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 @denzelcurry — BULLS PLEASE STAY HEALTHY (@donenberg_jack) March 18, 2022

Denzel Curry is going to have 5 consecutive Ws and I'm all here for it — shira 🏳️‍⚧️ (@localfemcelhoe) March 18, 2022

Check out the trailer for the new Denzel Curry album Melt My Eyez here:

And watch his music video for his single ‘Zatoichi’ ft. slowthai here: