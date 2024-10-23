New Order are heading to Australia next year.

This will be their first Australian tour since 2020. The band will perform at RAC Arena in Perth on March 5th, Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on March 8th, Riverstage in Brisbane on March 11th, and two shows at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on March 14th and 15th.

A fan pre-sale will begin at 11am (local time) on Monday, October 28th, and end at 9am (local time) on Thursday, October 31st. General public tickets will go on sale at 10am (local time) on October 31st. Tickets are available from teglive.com.au.

The band expressed excitement about returning to Australia, stating, “It’s an honour to be coming back to perform in one of our favourite places. We sadly had to cancel a Melbourne show in March 2020, as a consequence of Covid and are so happy we can come back to play again.

“We’ve always loved playing in Australia and are excited to be returning for a run of very special shows in 2025. Good things come to those who wait!”

Emerging from the legacy of Joy Division, New Order are one of the most influential bands in music history. Last year marked 40 years since their classic hit “Blue Monday,” and they released a reissued edition of their compilation album, Substance 1987. With numerous awards and over 3.5 million albums sold worldwide, New Order continue to attract fans of all ages to their concerts, recently headlining Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival.

The band first visited Australia in 1982 after releasing their debut album, Movement. They have returned multiple times, captivating audiences with their mix of post-punk and electronic music. In 2025, they will perform hits like “Blue Monday,” “Temptation,” and “Bizarre Love Triangle,” and more.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

New Order 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by TEG Live and Double J

Tickets on sale at teglive.com.au on Thursday, October 31st, at 10am local time