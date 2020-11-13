New Order vocalist Bernard Sumner has revealed that he is currently recovering from coronavirus.

In a recent interview with The Current’s Morning Show, Sumner revealed that he contracted the virus in the last few weeks, and is still battling with residual effects.

“I’m just recovering from coronavirus actually. Got it three weeks ago,” he revealed. “I had a little bit of a temperature, but not much. I had it for four days, then it went away for four days, and then it came back for four days. When it came back, it was more severe, but still not too bad. I just felt extreme fatigue, like a really bad hangover. Then it went away, and I’m okay.”

Sumner went on to reveal that the virus has left his voice “gruff” but considers himself “one of the lucky ones” acknowledging that he “didn’t get it too bad.”

“But I’ve heard horror stories over here about it. A couple people who know people who’ve died from it. I’m very lucky. We got a real serious second wave here. But it seems like Russian roulette. Like, you can get light symptoms, like me, or it can kill you. It’s crazy.”

On November 9th, New Order announced that their 2018 show at Alexandra Palace will be released on multiple formats in April, 2021. The show was the only band’s performance in 2018, and saw them cover a number of Joy Division songs including ‘Disorder’, ‘Atmosphere’, ‘Decades’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Back in September, New Order released their first new music in half a decade, with single ‘Be A Rebel.’

The band intended to release the single ahead of their scheduled tour with Pet Shop Boys, but with the future of live music in a state of uncertainty, they’ve decided to drop it now.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” vocalist Bernard Sumner said in a statement. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

Check out ‘Be A Rebel’ by New Order: