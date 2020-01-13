Sia is back from her lengthy pause from music with a brand new song set to feature in the upcoming film Dolittle. The track is titled ‘Original’, and it’s a positive and upbeat ode to being yourself in the face of difficulties.

Sia has returned with a brand new single titled ‘Original,’ set to appear on the upcoming film Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular animal whisperer.

Lyrics include inspiring and motivational lines such as: “I won’t waste my life being typical / Imma be original, even when it’s difficult,” she sings. “And I won’t change myself when they tell me no.”

The mid-tempo track is the singer’s first release since last year’s Hans Zimmer collaboration ‘Out There.’ Despite having not released an album since 2017’s Everyday Is Christmas, Sia has released a steady flow of soundtrack appearances and features, as well as her collaborative album LSD alongside Diplo and Labrinth.

You can listen to the track ‘Original’ by Sia below.

In recent Sia news, the artist recently opened up about facing an incurable chronic pain disease. Here’s what we had to say:

Sia has opened up on social media about the chronic pain disease she currently lives with, aiming to not only spread awareness, but offer support and encouragement to others who might be in the same battle.

The disease, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, is a disease that causes incurable discomfort to the joints, skin and bones. The disease specifically targets the body’s connective tissue, which can make the person feel weak, the pain debilitating.

“Hey, I’m suffering from chronic pain, a neurological disease, Ehlers-Danlos,” Sia shared her experience on Twitter.

“I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is fucking hard. Pain is demoralising, and you’re not alone.”

You can read the full article here.