Content Warning: This article discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

A New Zealand woman who filed a sexual assault complaint against a group of Wellington musicians has spoken out for the first time.

As reported by Stuff.co.nz, the 20-year old woman (who cannot be named for legal reasons) urged people who have been victims of sexual assault to “be brave [and] report” what happened to them.

“Don’t let it go, don’t let it stand – go to police,” she said via Stuff.co.nz.

“I also encourage people not to compare their situations, your little thing that happened to you is part of a bigger picture,” she continued.

“Your story alone can be much bigger and show a pattern of behaviour … if more people keep coming forward, the police can build a picture and it gives them more information, so they can deal with the people causing harm.”

Her comments come off the back of her official complaint against the musicians (who also cannot be named) for historical indecent assault.

The woman revealed that upwards of 60 men and women had reached out to her via social media with similar allegations against the same group, which she then reposted anonymously.

The allegations include that of sexual assault, sexual harrassment, rape and drugging.

According to Stuff.co.nz, Wellington police have now opened an investigation known as Operation Emerald, and urge victims to speak with them directly.

The woman revealed she feels as though a “massive weight has been lifted off [her] shoulders” now that she has reported what she experienced.

“I trust the justice system will deliver justice … The hardest part [of the police process] is recounting the story yourself… the emotional aspect is the most difficult thing,’ she said.

She continued: “All of us [the complainants] felt like our individual situations were not important enough to report…that mentality is the problem.”

“The definition of sexual assault is non-consensual sexual contact. Whether that be a slap on the butt or a rape, it’s a crime,” she concluded.

She also urged people to unsterstand the allegations were not a problem limited to Wellington or this particular group of musicians.

“Wellington musicians aren’t responsible. That culture has no place… it’s a universal people problem,” she said.