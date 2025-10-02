If you go to Newcastle venue King Street this month, you won’t just be enjoying some live music — you’ll also be supporting a great cause.

King Street has unveiled a brand-new initiative aimed at supporting local charities and organisations. Thanks to the Applause for a Cause initiative, the venue will support Jenny’s Place, an organisation that has been assisting women and children in crisis since 1977, throughout October.

The venue will donate $1 from every ticket sold to Jenny’s Place this month, with the $1 donation coming directly from King Street’s ticket split.

Punters who attend a show in October at King Street will also have the opportunity to donate if they feel like it, via some in-house campaigns taking place during the month.

According to a press release, Jenny’s Place “provides direct relief and support to women and children experiencing domestic and family violence and/or homelessness; the non-profit organisation also assists women and children who are at risk of homelessness.”

Jenny’s Place Communications and Engagement Specialist, Nicole Morwitch, shares: “Jenny’s Place is very excited to be the very first charity partner of the Applause for a Cause initiative! This kind of community-led support is so important to sustaining our service delivery, allowing us to provide critical trauma-informed care to women and children impacted by domestic and family violence and homelessness.”



As King Street’s Angus Harper notes, caring for community is part of Newcastle’s DNA.

“We are Newcastle people, committed to our city and its people. There is a rich culture in Newcastle of supporting one another, especially those in need,” Harper says. “This is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us and live music for so long. In October, buying a ticket to a show will not only support the artists, it will also support Jenny’s Place thanks to the Applause For A Cause initiative. We’re encouraging everyone to get out and about in October, buy a ticket to see your favourite artist and help a great cause.”

If you fancy supporting this great cause, check out King Street’s full gig guide here.