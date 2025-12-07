Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi has shared a new single “Getcha!”, featuring lyrics and vocals by Jet’s Nic Cester, off his first solo album Masquerade.

Originally born from a collaboration with US singer-songwriter Beck, who co-wrote the song, “Getcha!” also features the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums.

“This was such a fun collaboration. I enjoyed the challenge of singing outside of my normal comfort zone,” Cester said about his involvement. “There were so many interesting and talented people involved in this song. I was really happy to be involved!”

Masquerade, produced by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, features a number of other iconic rock ‘n’ roll voices and musicians, including Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, the Prodigy’s Maxim, Hama Okamoto, Sergio Pizzorno, Matt Sorum, Luke Spiller, and Upsahl.

United by their love for making powerful, guitar-driven rock music, the collaborations resulted in a raw and passionate celebration of rock ‘n’ roll.

Bringing the classic rock power of “Getcha!” further to life, Raggi was joined on stage by Cester at the album launch for Masquerade last week at a packed-house, one-night-only concert at Los Angeles’ famed Whisky A Go-Go on Sunset Blvd.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Several other collaborators were there to share the album’s eight tracks live, as well as covers of classics such as Blondie’s “Call Me”, Led Zepplin’s “Whole Lotta Love”, and Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name”.

The release of “Getcha!” comes fresh off the back of Jet’s support slot on Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Blue Electric Light Tour’ across Australia. Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the tour a 4-star review, and praised Jet for kicking the night off spectacularly.

“We immediately get what we need from the Melbourne rockers, albeit within a shorter timeframe than expected due to the delayed start time,” the review reads. “Frontman Nic Cester pauses to test lyrical knowledge a couple of times throughout their set and our enthusiastic singalongs don’t disappoint. The band’s faithful take on AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’ followed by, of course, ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ lift our spirits.

“Cester claims we’re ‘the best fucking crowd’ they’ve experienced so far on this ‘Blue Electric Light Tour’.”

Thomas Raggi’s Masquerade is out now.