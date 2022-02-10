It looks like Nick Cave is finally about to return to Australia for a tour with Warren Ellis at the end of this year.

The singer let slip the news on his Red Hand Files website after fans asked him if he was going to return to his home country sometime soon for a tour.

“I am sitting here looking at this year’s calendar. My assistant, Rachel, has helpfully laid it out in various child-friendly, primary-coloured blocks. A red block means touring, a blue block means other extracurricular creative stuff, and a yellow block means time off. The year is largely big, red blocks, with some sudden moments of blue, and a little lonely threadbare patch of yellow,” Cave responded.

“Of the three red blocks, one is the imminent American Carnage tour with Warren, starting in Asheville and ending in Montreal. This block of red fills me with a kind of unabated joy because the show is just so beautiful. The second red block is a full-on Bad Seeds summer festival tour across the UK, Europe and elsewhere. This fills me with a combination of extreme excitement and acute terror because, well, it’s long and punishing.

He continued by revealing that the third red block meant a return home. “Finally, I can see, glowing lovely, glowing redly, a Nick and Warren Australian Carnage tour that has been recently added.

This has not yet been announced — and I will no doubt be reprimanded for doing so here on The Red Hand Files — but I can see it there, that bright, red block, beginning mid-November and ending mid-December.”

So there you have it – although it’s not been officially announced, all Australian Nick Cave fans should keep their calendars clear in the last two months of 2022 just in case. Stay tuned for further updates about the Australian Carnage tour.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Push the Sky Away’ (Live at Sydney Opera House 2019) by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: