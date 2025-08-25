Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are bringing the Wild God Tour to Australia and New Zealand.

The iconic, ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artist and his band will play greenspaces and arenas early next year, for their first shows in these parts since 2017.

Cave and co. will stop by outdoor cultural locations next January and February in Melbourne (Alexandra Gardens), Sydney (The Domain Sydney), Fremantle (Fremantle Park) and Brisbane (Victoria Park), plus a one-off show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

On the other side of the Tasman, the alternative rockers will play two dates at Wellington’s TSB Arena, in association with Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts 2026.

“I can’t wait to get to Australia and New Zealand with The Bad Seeds and to bring you our epic Wild God show,” Cave remarks in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’ve missed both Australia and New Zealand very much. It will be a wild and mighty joy.”

Presented by Supersonic Australasia, the tour will be a spectacle of “transcendental production at scale, while retaining the intimacy” that the “Red Right Hand” singer and his group are renowned for.

The two-and-a-half-hour show will feature songs from Wild God, along with works “spanning the four decades of their storied career,” the statement continues.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 29th at 10am local time from nickcave.com.

The forthcoming tour is in support of the band’s 18th studio album Wild God, their first through a new worldwide licensing deal with PIAS. Following its release in September 2024, the collection debuted at No. 5 on the Official UK Albums Chart and No. 2 on the ARIA Chart.

Since then, the alternative rockers have unleashed those tracks and many more to audiences across North America, the UK and Europe.

When Cave visited France this July, he was presented with the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, one of the highest orders of merit awarded by the French Ministry of Culture.

Though based in the UK, Cave makes regular visits to his homeland. He returned to Australia in April 2024 for a run of solo shows, accompanied by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass guitar. And before that, Cave and his Bad Seeds/Dirty Three collaborator Warren Ellis’ brought Carnage to venues across the country in late 2022.

The Nick Cave story continues to grow, abroad and at home. When the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs counted down, Cave’s works with The Bad Seeds “Into My Arms” (from 1997) appeared at No. 44 and “Red Right Hand” (from 1994) came in at No. 98.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were nominated for the Global Award and Wild God was shortlisted for Best LP/EP at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards. The album was also shortlisted for Alternative Rock Record at the 2025 Libera Awards, the US independent music community’s annual ceremony.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Wild God Tour

Australia And Aotearoa New Zealand 2026

Tickets on sale Friday, August 29th at 10am local time from nickcave.com

Presented by Supersonic Australasia

Fremantle Park, Perth WA

Saturday, January 17th

Presented By The City Of Fremantle

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Tuesday, January 20th

The Domain Sydney, NSW

Friday, January 23rd

Saturday, January 24th

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 27th

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, January 30th

Saturday, January 31st

Sunday February 1st

TSB Arena, Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand

(in association with Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts Exclusive NZ shows)

Thursday, February 5th

Friday, February 6th

www.festival.nz