In a new Red Hand Files blog post, Nick Cave has illuminated his experience with the COVID vaccination.

The blog post saw Nick Cave respond to three separate, though related questions in the last installment of his ask-me-anything series.

“Can you tell us anything about the late, great Hal Willner?” asked Patrick from San Francisco. “Are you going to take the Covid vaccine? I’ve heard horror stories about spiritualists taking it and saying their soul feels dead,” asked Nicholas from Plainville, USA., whilst Sandra from Portland wanted to know about “Ivermectin as a prophylactic against Covid.”

Hal Willner, an American music producer and concert director, passed away in April last year after contracting COVID. Willner and Cave were longtime friends and creative collaborators. Cave met Willner in the late Eighties on Night Music, a music showcase that Willner served as music coordinator.

Over the course of their friendship, Cave and Willner collaborated on numerous projects, including a Marc Bolan tribute album that Willner was working on before his passing.

“Hal Willner was a great man with a beautiful soul,” wrote Cave. “If there had been a vaccine available at that time Hal may still be alive today.”

Elsewhere in the post, Cave revealed that he received his second dose of an unspecified COVID vaccine on May 26th. “I had my second jab on 26th May and I can now live in this embattled world knowing that if I catch Covid there is little chance of me dying from it,” he wrote.

Cave went on to marvel the scientists working behind the COVID vaccine. “I feel privileged to live in an age where our scientists are able to develop a vaccine to help combat a pandemic, and to do it at such an astonishing speed. It feels to me that this is a momentous time in medical history,” he wrote.

In regards to the vaccine’s impact on the soul, Cave writes: “I suspect the soul is robust enough to stand its ground against a remedy that will save so many lives. But who really knows about matters of the soul?”

He closed the letter with a tribute to Willmer, writing: “What I do know is that I miss Hal very much. I am looking forward to the time when the world emerges from its derangement and Hal’s friends can come together, in love, to pay tribute to this remarkable man – in the way that he himself did to many before him. I pray we won’t have to wait too long.