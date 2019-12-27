Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released the full version of their 2018 concert film Distant Sky Live In Copenhagen on Youtube for free. The film’s online release comes as a Christmas present to fans, from the most generous of gift-givers, St. Nick himself.

Directed by David Barnard (who has also shot live concert films for Bjork, Gorillaz, and Alice Cooper), the film sees the iconic band perform a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour set at Denmark’s Royal Arena in October 2017.

For the first time since its release in 2018, fans are able to watch Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Distant Sky Live In Copenhagen for free online.

The film was initially released for one-night-only at select cinemas around the globe, and single-song performances have since been posted online, but this is the first time fans have been able to watch the entire concert film for free.

“I’ve been getting many letters on The Red Hand Files asking about access to the Distant Sky Live in Copenhagen movie,” Cave wrote on Twitter. “Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick.”

Watch the full ‘Distant Sky Live in Copenhagen’ by Nick Cave

The latest edition of his Red Right Hand Files, Cave further discusses Christmas, and his relationship to the Christian themes that surround it. You can read the full letter here.

The letter starts with these few sentences:

“Christmas to me is the remnant of an evaporating culture to which I once belonged. I am not a Christian, yet I am attached to its culture, personally, nostalgically and sentimentally. It is not the only culture available, there are others, equally valid or invalid, both religious and secular. But, for me, as someone who grew up in an Anglican home, sang in the cathedral choir, and has an enduring fascination with the Christian scriptures, the Christian story, in all its quaintness and implausibility, holds great meaning.”