Nick Cave has surprised fans by launching a brand new webstore, Cave Things. Featuring a trove of oddities designed by the musician.

The new store is Cave’s way to “explore a wide range of concepts and design collaborations,” an description reads. “Every Cave Thing is conceived, sourced, shaped and designed by Nick personally, and is grounded in a love of, well, things — ideas and dreams, experiments and explorations.”

Cave Things features lyric sheets, prints and t-shirts designed by Cave, Warren Ellis plectrums and bags, key rings, notebooks, art prints, postcards and other trinkets.

Cave Things is now open. https://t.co/CoqNJLVSLr pic.twitter.com/WkV68dmQQ8 — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) August 6, 2020

He is also flogging incredibly horny wallpaper, drawn from his erotic 2006 doodle ‘Hyatt girls’. It’s completely gorgeous and totally pornographic. The wallpaper is set to be sold in 50cm x 10m batches and is ready to be applied directly to a wall without soaking. It’s not available for purchase yet but you can pick yourself up a notebook emblazoned with the same design.

If you, like me, are condemned to renting for the rest of your life, perhaps consider plastering your fridge or furniture with the stuff.

Yesterday, Nick Cave shared a post on his Red Hand Files delving into how he overcomes writer’s block when writing song lyrics. Cave explained that such block can “feel extraordinarily desperate for a songwriter” but that “in time, they emerge, leaping free of the unknown.”

“In my experience, lyrics are almost always seemingly just not coming. This is the tearful ground zero of song writing — at least for some of us. This lack of motion, this sense of suspended powerlessness, can feel extraordinarily desperate for a songwriter.

“But the thing you must hold on to through these difficult periods, as hard as it may be, is this — when something’s not coming, it’s coming. It took me many years to learn this, and to this day I have trouble remembering it.”

Last month, Nick Cave premiered his concert film Idiot Prayer: Alone At Alexandra Palace.