Nickelback have confirmed in a radio interview that their documentary is close to being released. They just need someone to show it.

Look at this photograph. Or rather, this series of photographs moving in motion. Nickelback promised us back in April that we’d be getting a documentary, whether we asked for it or not. Turns out this this documentary is not so far away.

Guitarist Ryan Peake stated earlier this year on Twitter that “We teased a documentary on our tour a year and a half ago. And without boring you with all the details, it is very close to being released. So please stay tuned.”

We’re staying tuned for now, as bassist Mike Kroeger filled in the music void while speaking to Meltdown on WRIF. Fans of the band know that it’s been some time since new music came out, at least since 2017’s Feed The Machine album.

Unless you count the Charlie Daniel’s classic ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ which the band covered with fellow Canadian Dave Martone in July this year. Or the expanded edition of their fifth album, All the Right Reasons which was released the same month.

“We’re looking at some new music, and we’re taking our time. And there’s a few ideas cooking right now. We just released that single, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’. And we actually have a documentary that we’re right now just putting the finishing touches on and looking for a distribution partner for to make sure that we get it out to everybody. And that’s really what’s going on — we’re trying to get that thing polished up and out,” Kroeger said.

There has been some very polished documentaries released about bands this year. Apple TV + released the Beastie Boys Story to their platform, and back in February Taylor Swift gave a mostly candid insight into her life with Miss Americana on Netflix.

There’s no title yet, and no distribution partner, but perhaps we can expect to see If Everyone Cared hitting our screens sometime in 2020.