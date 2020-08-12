Nickelback is teasing an announcement set to arrive this Friday. We do not know what it is that they’re teasing. We just know that those silly Canadians are up to some kinda mischief, and all will be revealed in a few short days.

The band took to social media to share a red box with their logo. It could be an album or single cover, we don’t know. Perhaps it’s nothing. Maybe Chad Kroeger spent his time in isolation working his way around a bootleg download of Adobe Photoshop and wanted to show off his progress. The only details accompanying the post is the date “Friday 8/14.”

They also recently shared a short video teaser, soundtracked by a sparse drum beat. The graphic sort of harks back to their All The Right Reasons album artwork, so maybe there’s some grand jamboree planned to celebrate the record that gave us classics like ‘Photograph’ and ‘Far Away’.



Earlier this month, the band announced plans to celebrate the 15th anniversary All The Right Reasons record with a brand-new special edition release.

The expanded and remastered edition will be released on October 2nd through Rhino Records on 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

The release will see all the beloved original album cuts, as well as acoustic songs, b-sides and a live show recorded at the Sturgis Bike Rally at the Buffalo Chip Campground in South Dakota in 2006. Yes, that rally that recently saw Smash Mouth play to a crowd of unmasked revellers whilst sharing a coupla choice words about the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out ‘Photograph’ (Acoustic) by Nickelback:

All The Right Reasons Reissue

Disc 1: All The Right Reasons and Assorted B-Sides

1. ‘Follow You Home’

2. ‘Fight For All The Wrong Reasons’

3. ‘Photograph’

4. ‘Animals’

5. ‘Savin’ Me’

6. ‘Far Away’

7. ‘Next Contestant’

8. ‘Side Of A Bullet’

9. ‘If Everyone Cared’

10.’Someone That You’re With’

11. ‘Rockstar’

12. ‘We Will Rock You’

13. ‘Photograph’ (Acoustic)

14. ‘Too Bad’ (Acoustic)

15. ‘Someday’ (Live Acoustic)

Disc 2: Live at Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD (8/8/06)

1. ‘Animals’

2. ‘Woke Up This Morning’

3. ‘Photograph’

4. ‘Because Of You’

5. ‘Far Away’

6. ‘Never Again’

7. ‘Savin’ Me’

8. ‘Someday’

9. ‘Side Of A Bullet’

10.’How You Remind Me’

11. ‘Too Bad’

12. ‘Figured You Out’