Nickelback are teasing something special for the fans, and rumour has it they’ll be paying homage to one of their previous albums which will be turning the tender age of 15 this year.

Speculation is high in the air and fans are going wild, but it looks like Nickelback may take some time this year to pay homage to their All the Right Reasons album, which turns 15 in 2020. The band’s website now has a countdown that clocks out at 12N ET / 9AM PT this Tuesday (Jan. 21).

At the time of this article, there are 16 hours remaining on the countdown, and we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

In addition, there’s a video on the band’s website that appears to be teasing something related to the album, featuring a blonde female pulling a vintage black vehicle out of storage and taking it for a spin. The video is captioned with the “Photograph” lyrics, “We said someday we’d find out how it feels / To sing to more than just the steering wheel.”

Have a look at the website here and check out the teaser.

You can watch the mysterious video posted on the website below. What could it mean Nickelback?

All the Right Reasons was Nickelback’s fifth studio album. It arrived on Oct. 5, 2005, with ‘Photograph’ serving as the lead single. The song was a Mainstream Rock No. 1, while it also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2.

Now we all know ‘Photograph’, which escalated in popularity due to becoming a wildly popular meme.

The band went deep in terms of singles, with ‘Animals,’ ‘Savin’ Me,’ ‘Far Away,’ ‘Rockstar,’ ‘If Everyone Cared’ and ‘Side of a Bullet”‘keeping them on the airwaves around the world for over a year and a half. The album hit No. 1 and has received a Diamond certification (over 10 million units/sales).