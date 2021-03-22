Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Last month Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj was tragically killed in a hit-and-run car accident.

As reported by USA Today, a $150 million dollar lawsuit was filed last Friday by Ben Crump Law at the Supreme Court of the State of New York, on behalf of Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj.

MEDIA ALERT: @attorneycrump & @NapoliShkolnik have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the death of Robert Maraj, father of @NickiMinaj. Maraj was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident as he walked along a Long Island road. pic.twitter.com/jED21pJkpf — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) March 19, 2021

As per the lawsuit reported, Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj was “fatally injured” on February 12th, 2021, “when he was struck by a car being driven by Charles Polevich while he was walking along a Long Island road. After striking Maraj, Polevich left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to Maraj. Maraj was hospitalised and died later that day.”

The lawsuit continues, “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured.”

“His behaviour was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intent to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

According to USA Today, Polevich is also reportedly being charged with leaving the scene of the crime and tampering with evidence, as police confirmed that the car of the accused was parked in a “detached garage after the accident to conceal it.”

Polevich’s attorney has issued a statement to USA Today, which reads, “Mr. Polevich has expressed empathy and condolences to the Maraj family. While the civil suit is not unexpected, the criminal charges pending against Mr. Polevich have no bearing on the civil case.”

“It has yet to be determined whether there was any negligence involved in the accident or the degrees of any negligence. I will add that the amount demanded is shocking to say the least and I don’t believe is in any way reasonable.”