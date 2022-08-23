Winter’s officially over in Australia, and rising pop artist Nicole Quigley is bypassing spring to look forward to the joys of summer instead.

More specifically, the singer’s latest single, ‘Sip of Summer’, details the thrill of a passionate summer romance. “You’re the sweetest taste I’ve ever had,” she fondly sings. “You’re my sweet salty lover,” she coyly adds in the shimmering chorus. Hey, we’ve all been there.

Her lyrics are wrapped in a glossy and polished package, and it’s not surprising to discover that the always reliable Xavier Dunn (Jack River, CXLOE, Hayden James) handled the track’s production.

In its sleek and pure pop sound, it’s reminiscent of where the genre was at a decade ago, when artists like Katy Perry were absolutely dominating the charts.

“The song was inspired by a summer ‘situationship’ that I was personally experiencing,” Quigley says about the single. “At the end of 2021, I remember feeling like I didn’t want that time period to end but knowing deep in my gut that it would.

“The song touches on themes of romance, anticipation and warmth. However, you get a sense in the song as the lyrics move forward that it is going to end and it’s only a short-term fling.

“This personal feeling and experience I was having allowed me to write this song really quickly. I remember going home and picking up my guitar and the first lyrics that came to my head was ‘You’re the sweetest taste I’ve ever had’ and then it all just came from there.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After the release of ‘Sip of Summer’, we caught up with Quigley as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Nicole Quigley’s ‘Sip of Summer’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

How did your artist name come about?

My name has always been Nicole Quigley I decided to make it my artist name because I felt ‘Quigley’ had a quirky ring to it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My musical genre is pop with meaningful lyrics that people hopefully can relate, enjoy and dance to.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Sip of Summer’ is my latest single reflecting on a summer romance that I knew was going to end but didn’t want to end.

‘Nothing On My Mind’ is another track I wrote with Xavier Dunn. It’s a fun bop that celebrates freedom, having fun with friends, and being in a good mental space.

‘Coming Down’ is an upbeat pop track I wrote about catching feelings for a good friend that you have known for a long time, and having the fear it will ruin the friendship.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love Tamworth because its spacious and has beautiful big mountains surrounding it. Think your classic country town with one main street and one of every shop you need. The people are friendly, and I love the country music festival, it brings big artists into a small part of the world.

Career highlight so far?

I have always wanted my songs to be on a playlist, so getting on two was a highlight so far. I also made my first music video this year with an all-female crew, which was a such fulfilling experience that I’ll never forget.

Fave non-music hobby?

I like to cook and listen to true crime podcasts. I am currently hooked on The Teacher’s Trial!

What’s on your dream rider?

Wine, fried chicken and chocolate.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to collaborate with Jack Antonoff, that would be a huge dream come true.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully still making music and performing. I can see myself with my own place with a veggie garden and some animals.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘How Will I Know’ by Whitney Houston. It’s a classic!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

That people will only meet you as far they have met themselves.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’ve always been obsessed with documentaries of any genre. I love history and learning about different individual stories.





