It’s already been a big year for Cap Carter, with a sold-out East Coast tour under his belt, and it’s about to get better with the release of his first live EP this week. After a tremendously difficult 2021, it’s just what the R&B singer needed.

Titled Live Vol. 1, the forthcoming EP (presave here) contains unreleased material as well as a powerful live version of ‘Reasons’, Cap’s current single. Recorded at Forbes Street Studio in Sydney, the live recordings bring out all the raw emotion in the highly personal songs.

“I wrote this song as a reminder that better things were to come at the end of last year,” Cap says about ‘Reasons’. “Most of 2021 was spent in rehab and I needed to find a way to keep going – this song was written at

the end of one of the hardest years in my life.”

On ‘Reasons’, Cap’s stirring vocals recall U.K. contemporaries like James Vickery and Sam Smith; the track hits a mammoth climax in a swell of rousing emotion, making clear why Cap decided to release a live version in the first place.

If you want to hear ‘Reasons’ and many more in an actual live setting, Cap will be supporting U.S. star Teddy Swims on his upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour (see full details here).

Ahead of the release of his new EP, we caught up with the singer as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Cap Carter’s ‘Reasons’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

My dad was in the U.S. navy and I was born on a naval base. The story goes that when I was a little kid my dad would carry me on his shoulders on the ships and his fellow crewmen would yell out ‘Capitan! Capitan’ or ‘Little Captain’. So the nickname Cap stuck.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?



Mum left. Dad stayed. I struggled with that… but I’m healing everyday.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Relapse’ – a song addressing addiction and childhood trauma.

‘Guns’ – a song about life in Mt Druitt and losing close friends.

‘Hope’ – a song about losing love and rebuilding.

What do you love about your hometown?

Mt Druitt – what’s not to love? Good food, friendly people. It’s like the Hamptons of West Sydney.

Career highlight so far?

Selling out my first headline tour and tour support for Teddy Swims.



Fave non-music hobby?

Boxing and skating.

What’s on your dream rider?

Honestly – I’m a simple man. 10 chicken nuggets with aioli sauce is great.



Dream music collaboration?

Justin Vernon – hands down.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

With 10+ years of recovery under my belt, passionate, happy, grounded.



What’s your go-to karaoke song?



‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ – Bonnie Raitt

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Keep the soul of anything you love healthy and it will grow. Don’t focus on growth, focus on health. Because anything healthy at the root will flourish.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Travelling. I love remote places. I’m planning my trip to Iceland next year, have forgotten how many times I’ve been. I love it!





