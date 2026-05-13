Night at the Barracks is returning to Sydney later this year.

Manly’s North Head Sanctuary will light up again this September and October welcoming live music back to the historic precinct.

Presented by Toyota, Night at the Barracks 2026 begins on Friday, September 11th, continuing on to Saturday, October 3rd.

Alongside two iconic international artists, Aloe Blacc and Ben Folds, there’s plenty of great Aussie talent booked this year, including Boy & Bear, The Temper Trap, PNAU, and Jet.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 20th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Friday, May 15th at 9am local time.

Event Promoter Second Sunday co-founder Cameron Coghlan said, “Now in its fifth year, Night at the Barracks continues to elevate its offering, reinforcing its place as a premium destination for live music.”

His Second Sunday co-founder agreed: “We are proud to continue to bring stellar line ups to our series year after year. It is always so rewarding to see people having the times of their lives in our beautiful and unique venue.”

Janet Carding, Executive Director of the Harbour Trust added, “The Harbour Trust welcomes this standout event on the Australian music festival calendar – where music, heritage and atmosphere meet for an extraordinary experience uniquely at North Head Sanctuary against the backdrop of its historic buildings.”

Night at the Barracks 2026

September 11th-October 3rd

North Head, Manly, NSW

Pre-sale begins Friday, May 15th (9am local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, May 20th (9am AEST)

Ticket information available here

September 11th — Boy & Bear

September 12th — Aloe Blacc

September 13th — Long Way to the Top starring Dave Gleeson (Brought to you by Triple M)

September 18th — The Temper Trap

September 19th — Sneaky Sound System with The Potbelleez

September 25th — PNAU

September 26th — Ben Folds

September 27th — Katie Noonan: Jeff Buckley’s Grace

October 2nd — The Cruel Sea with Magic Dirt

October 3rd — Jet