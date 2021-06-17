Mötley Crüe rocker and bestselling author Nikki Sixx has announced he will be releasing a new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.

The book, which drops on October 19, follows the wild life of Sixx from his humble beginnings as an “all-American kid” to his journey in kicking of his musical career in Los Angeles.

“You’ve heard the tales of excess and debauchery,” Sixx said.

“All the peaks and the valleys that came with rock and roll stardom and my life in one of the world’s biggest bands. This is the story that you haven’t heard. The one that led up to those stories.”

Sixx continued: “It’s the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire — for music, for love, and for fame — became the notorious Nikki Sixx. I believe our first twenty-one years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first twenty-one, and it’s my hope that they thrill and inspire you to invest in your own, biggest dreams.”

Mary Ann Naples, VP and publisher of Hachette Books, said of the forthcoming release: “Whether you’re a Mötley Crüe and Nikki Sixx fan or not, if you’re looking for a memoir that transports you back to the ’70s and early ’80s, and that — for those who lived it — will reacquaint you with the vinyl collection your parents threw out in the ’90s, then this is your book, and the larger themes of getting to know who you are and taking control of your identity certainly resonate now in the still-new 2020s.”

The memoir follows the infamous autobiography about Mötley Crüe, The Dirt, which was turned into a Netflix biopic in 2019, as well as Sixx’s 2007 release, The Heroin Diaries,

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, available to preorder now, arrives October 19th via Hachette Books.

Check out Nikki Sixx on Live Through This Documentary: