A new coming-of-age comedy inspired by Green Day’s van-dwelling early years is gearing up for a major global rollout, with Nimrods: A Green Day Story heading to the Cannes Film Market this month ahead of its theatrical release.

The film, directed by Lee Kirk, is loosely inspired by the punk trio’s early years living out of a van before the breakout success of 1994’s Dookie. It centres around three high school friends who set out on a wild road trip under the mistaken assumption that their fledgling band has been booked to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve.

Originally premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last year under the title New Years Rev, the film has an all-star cast including Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, and Sean Gunn.

The band – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt – produced the project alongside Tim Perell for Process, while executive producers include Live Nation Studios’ Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino. Kirk previously collaborated with Armstrong on the 2016 comedy-drama Ordinary World.

According to Variety, international sales rights have been picked up by Palisades Park Pictures ahead of a planned global theatrical rollout in August.

“Lee has crafted a coming-of-age comedy with real heart and edge that captures the chaos, humor, and ambition of youth in a way that feels both authentic and relatable,” said Palisades Park Pictures CEO Tamara Birkemoe.

“With the cultural energy of Green Day at its core, and a rising star cast, we can’t wait for audiences to experience Nimrods.”