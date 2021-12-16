As the year comes to a close, and more and more festivals begin to populate the summer calendar, some of the country’s best and brightest are heading down south for the newly announced fifth edition of NinchFest.

Returning after a year off in 2021, NinchFest 5 sees the beloved Mornington Peninsula achieving its half-decade anniversary, this time armed with its biggest and best lineup to date.

Having previously boasted the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, NO ZU, Private Function, Bitch Diesel, Lazertits, Power, and many more, NinchFest undeniably has a reputation to live up to as one of the most enticing lineups in the country. Thankfully, they’ve knocked this one out of the park.

Kicking off on Friday, March 4th, festivalgoers will be treated to a massive opening night that includes standout acts such as Cable Ties, Stiff Richards, and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, the second evening somehow finds a way to improve upon the first, with a lineup that includes Bad//Dreems, The Meanies, C.O.F.F.I.N, The Living Eyes, The Seven Ups, CLAMM, and much, much more.

Needless to say, it’s arguably the best-looking lineup you’ll find on the Mornington Peninsula any time soon, with something for everyone on the bill.

Tickets to the upcoming edition of NinchFest are on sale now, with kids under the age of 13 allowed in for free, and full festival details available below.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out Cable Ties’ ‘Sandcastles’: