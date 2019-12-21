Nine Inch Nails fans rejoice, it looks like the band are getting together again for some new music and a brand new tour.

It looks like Christmas has come a bit early for Nine Inch Nails fans. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of NIN are gearing up to go on tour together in 2o20, also announcing that they will be going back into the studio to record new music in 2020. This was all featured in the December/January issue of Revolver Magazine, which features Trent on the cover.

The issue doesn’t officially come out until New Year’s Eve, but a page from the cover story was posted to Reddit and the @ninlivearchive Instagram account. The key line reads:

The band recently released “the definitive edition of its 2005 album With Teeth, and in 2020, Reznor and Ross plan to take the group back out on tour, as well as record new NIN music.

Check out the screenshot from the magazine below.

Another page posted to Reddit offered more details from Reznor himself: “We’re talking about doing some shows next year, maybe,” he told the magazine. “We have a template for the next Nine Inch Nails thing we want to do. I don’t want to give it away just yet, but we haven’t been able to really execute.”

NIN going back to the studio isn’t really a surprise, as Reznor hinted towards as much when Rolling Stone interviewed him back in November. “We have plans for Nine Inch Nails stuff, but we haven’t got down to doing it because literally every minute of the day for the last several months has been working on score stuff,” said Reznor, who, with Ross, had been busy scoring HBO’s Watchmen and working on the music for the upcoming Pixar film, Soul. “But the plan is to do stuff, yes.”

“I think when you drop a big chunk—a couple hours’ worth of music—on the public these days, that’s a good way to get 90 percent of it ignored,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “So breaking it up is good.”

Listen to ‘Head Like A Hole’ by Nine Inch Nails below.