A rare Nirvana sync has made its way to the latest caped vigilante film, The Batman.

We’re sure by now that every man and his dog has copped a whiff off the Matt Reeves-directed trailer. It’s shaping up to be another gritty take on the Batman tale.

It wasn’t obvious at first, but the trailer is soundtracked by a gloomy reworking of Nevermind closer, ‘Something in the Way’. The track is married with Michael Giacchino’s score for the movie. It envokes a deliciously glum mood.

Nirvana syncs are a rare thing. As Stereogum note, Jake Gyllenhaal’s war flick, Jarhead, struggled to obtain the rights to the track bac in 2005.

The Batman will arrive in theatres in 2021. It starts Robert Pattinson as (goth) Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Check out the trailer for The Batman:

Last month, the acoustic guitar played by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance became the most expensive of all time, after it was purchased at auction by the Aussie CEO of RØDE Microphones.

Peter Freeman bought the legendary axe for US$6.01 million, which translates to almost $9 million Australian dollars, setting the world record for the most expensive guitar sold.

The 1959 Martin D-18E sold for a price that far exceeded the $1 million reserve price set at the auction which took place on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California.

Freeman, who is not only the CEO of RØDE Microphones but also founded the audio company, shared plans to display the guitar on a worldwide tour of exhibitions. All proceeds from exhibiting the guitar will go to the embattled performing arts industry.

“When I heard that this iconic guitar was up for auction,” said Freeman. “I immediately knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure it and use it as a vehicle to spotlight the struggles that those in the performing arts are facing and have always faced.”

“The global arts industry has been shattered by the impact of COVID-19, with musicians and artists being amongst the most affected,” added Freeman. “The last few months were the straw that broke the camel’s back, and for many in the arts have brought forth the harsh reality that they work in an industry for which there is little support in times of need.”