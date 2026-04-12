No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed he’s been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease.

Dumont revealed his diagnosis in a video posted on social media over the weekend (as per Rolling Stone).

“The last couple months, getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows, it’s been very fun,” Dumont said in the video, which he posted less than a month before No Doubt’s reunion for a Las Vegas Sphere residency.

“Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the Sphere. It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead, as a musician all these years. It’s thanks for our families and our friends and our listeners and you and everyone who’s come to our shows over the years.”

Dumont continued by discussing his health. “So a number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease,” he said. “It’s been a struggle, it’s a struggle every day.”

Despite his diagnosis, Dumont said that he’ll still feature in No Doubt’s Sphere residency, which is set to begin on May 6th.

“The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well,” he added. “I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

Dumont ended the video by saying, “I’m really excited about the shows, can’t wait to see everybody.”