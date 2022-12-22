Gwen Stefani has ignited hysteria by saying that a No Doubt reunion isn’t off the cards.

Stefani teased fans about the possibility of a No Doubt reunion during a chat with WSJ Magazine when she was asked directly about the odds of it happening.

“What are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her,” she said.

“Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

No Doubt originally went on hiatus in 2001, after releasing five albums together. Stefani then marked on her solo career and released hit singles like Hollaback Girl and Sweet Escape. In 2012, No Doubt reunited to release “Push and Shove. However, shortly after the release Stefani decided to focus on her motherhood and her solo career.

Despite only releasing a single song with No Doubt in the past two decades, this year the band’s bassist Tony Kanal was granted a restraining order against a stalker.

However, the stalker wasn’t trying to get Kanal’s attention. The person in question is said to have repeatedly intruded on Kanal’s Los Angeles home and for a very specific reason: he claimed that the late Heath Ledger was still alive in the home.

The stalker supposedly claimed that they used to live in the home with Ledger. On at least one occasion, they terrorised Kanal and his family while brandishing “a large stick and a knife”, according to legal documents pertaining to the case.

At one point, the stalker allegedly asked to be allowed into the home’s garage in order to “wake” Ledger. They also supposedly threatened Kanal’s family by saying, “if you know what is good for you, you will let me in.”