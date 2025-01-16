Another year, another lack of Aussie acts on ARIA’s year-end charts.

Released earlier this week, the Top 100 Singles Chart included just five Australian songs, and the highest ranking of these, Vance Joy’s “Riptide” (No. 24), was released over a decade ago (2013).

It was no prettier on the albums list either.

The 2024 chart featured only three Australian records, and the highest placed was a Best Of album – Cold Chisel’s 50 Years – The Best Of at No. 44, followed by Sydney-born rap-pop superstar The Kid LAROI’s 2023 release, The First Time, at No. 67, and another Greatest Hits effort, INXS’ The Very Best at No. 81.

“A lack of Australian artists reflected in the end of year charts is unfortunately not new news. Given the long discourse between ARIA, the industry and media around this and what can be done to shift it, the annual chart result should come as no surprise,” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd told The Music Network following the release of the charts.

It’s unfortunately a valid point. The charts in recent years have been dominated by international heavyweights like Taylor Swift, who posted six records in the Top 20 of the 2024 Albums Chart alone.

Despite the ongoing issue, Herd said the only way to turn the problem around is for music fans and the local industry to get behind its talent, including the likes of Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue, Dom Dolla, and Royel Otis, who all had huge years.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Between breaking records for Aussie artists touring here and overseas, winning GRAMMYs, and hitting high rotation on global radio, it would be simply wrong to suggest Australian music is failing to reach audiences,” she said.

“We need to focus on the positives – of which there are many – and the momentum we are building. The charts are only one indicator of success in the modern music ecosystem.

“Having said that, of course we absolutely want to see more Aussies on the charts and in addition to all that we are doing to help with discoverability, we are also looking at whether there are barriers in the chart methodology that may be holding Ausmusic back. It’s also important to acknowledge there will be a lag between all the initiatives that have been launched in 2024 with the support of federal and state governments to address the major structural issues and the rebuild for local music popularity.

“It will take time to see that investment impact deliver more streaming and discovery of local recordings.”