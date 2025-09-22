Noah Cyrus is set to play three headline shows this November, to accompany her headline slot at Changing Tides festival.

Celebrating her newest album I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me, she’ll open at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on November 20th, before heading to Changing Tides on November 22nd. She’ll make her way up the east coast to Sydney’s Roundhouse on November 23rd, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on November 24th.

Co-produced with Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, the album is rooted in Americana, indie folk, and country music. It’s a moody, dynamic album that mixes whispered vocals with full-throated declarations, all tied together by pedal steel, banjo, dulcimer, mandolin, cellos and acoustic guitars.

She pays homage to her family throughout the record. “Apple Tree” features her late grandfather, Ron Cyrus, reciting a hymn written by her great-grandfather, Eldon Lindsey Cyrus. “Don’t Put It All On Me” was written by her brother Braison, and she brings “With You”, the very first say her father Billy Ray Cyrus ever wrote, to life.

The album also includes collabs with Blake Shelton on “New Country” and Ella Langley on “Way of the World”.

On stage, she transforms her raw, heartfelt songs into a powerful live experience, creating a space that feels deeply personal and electric. She’s toured extensively, supported the likes of Justin Bieber, and has played major festivals including Stagecoach and Coachella.

At Changing Tides, she’ll be headlining alongside Sam Fender, who is making his long-awaited return to Australia.

Joining them are hometown heroes The Rubens and Skeggs, as well as The Rions, MAY-A, Rising UK star Holly Humberstone, Boy Soda, indie pop up-and-comer Chloe Parché, and The Inspired Unemployed boys’ musical foray Retired Gentlemens League.

Tickets to Noah Cyrus’ shows will go on sale from 11am on Friday, September 26th. Sign up for presale, beginning 10am on Thursday, September 25th, here.

NOAH CYRUS – AUSTRALIA 2025

Thursday, November 20th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, November 22nd

Changing Tides Festival, Kiama NSW

Sunday, November 23rd

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Monday, November 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD