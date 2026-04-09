Noah Kahan will return to Australia and New Zealand this September and October.

The US singer-songwriter – who has a new album out later this month – has announced five massive shows, kicking off at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on September 25th and 26th, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 2nd and 3rd, and Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 9th.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Friday, April 17th. Album pre-order, Mastercard, and Vodafone presales will kick off from 12pm on Tuesday, April 14th, followed by an artist presale from 12pm on Wednesday, April 15th. Live Nation and Spotify presales will run from 1pm on Thursday, April 16th. All times are local.

Kahan will be joined by fellow US singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi across all dates.

The tour will be in support of Kahan’s forthcoming album The Great Divide, due out April 24th. He released the title track in January, and followed it up with the second single, “Porch Light,” in March.

The latter marked his first collaboration with Aaron Dessner, recorded between Dessner’s Long Pond Studio in Hudson, New York, and Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville. He co-wrote it with Dessner, and produced it with Dessner and his usual collaborator, Gabe Simon.

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The Great Divide marks the follow-up to Kahan’s acclaimed third album Stick Season, which arrived in 2022 and earned him a Best New Artist nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Before the album drops, Netflix will release a documentary titled Noah Kahan: Out of Body. Out on April 13th, it follows the singer-songwriter’s journey post-Stick Season, and the pressure to follow up on such a breakthrough hit. We see him working through his complex relationships with his parents and siblings; struggling with feelings of body dysmorphia and imposter syndrome; and facing the pressure of writing and recording his next album.

The film, directed by Australian filmmaker Nick Sweeney (aka Jane Roe), premiered at the 2026 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this year, where it won the 24 Beats Per Second Audience Award.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

NOAH KAHAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Friday, September 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, September 26th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, October 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Friday, October 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ