Noel Gallagher has shared his first public comments about Oasis’ reunion tour.

Noel revealed that his “legs turned to jelly” during the band’s opening performance and praised brother Liam’s vocal performances throughout their recent UK and Ireland dates.

Speaking to talkSPORT radio hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent after wrapping their Dublin shows, Gallagher admitted he felt “a bit shaky” following a weekend of intense performances. The guitarist confessed he “grossly underestimated” the emotional impact of returning to stadiums with Oasis after their 15-year hiatus.

“Every night is the crowd’s first night, so every night’s got that same kind of energy. It’s been truly amazing,” Gallagher explained. “I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the minute.”

The Manchester musician described a particularly vulnerable moment during their Cardiff opening night, where five minutes into the set he thought to himself: “All right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?” Despite having performed in stadiums before, Gallagher revealed the intensity caught him off guard, with his legs turning to jelly halfway through the second song.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the notoriously fractious relationship between the Gallagher brothers appears to be thriving during the reunion. Noel expressed genuine admiration for Liam’s stage presence and vocal delivery, stating: “Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him… I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature.”

The elder Gallagher brother also rediscovered appreciation for Liam’s personality, noting: “It’s great being back in a band with Liam. I forgot how funny he was.” He couldn’t resist a playful jab, though, joking that Liam’s praised vocals were “AI.”

The reunion tour continues with North American dates beginning later this month, followed by additional shows across England, Asia, Australia, and South America scheduled through November.