Following the release of ‘Wild Side’ alongside Cardi B, Normani has opened up about the importance of the single amid her mother’s battle with breast cancer.

Normani opened up to Power 106 about her mother, Andrea Hamilton, and her current situation while saying that releasing music amid the turbulent time “really saved her”.

“This past year, my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Normani said.

“For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest.

“Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that.

She added: “It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”

The hitmaker’s mother had previously undergone treatment for cancer when for former Fifth Harmony member was just four years old.

“For it to happen all over again, in such a pivotal and heightened moment for my career… there’s so many moments I was like, ‘I need to be at home’ and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her,” the ‘Checklist’ singer said.

“I remember being in the doctor’s office with her after she had her surgery in October,” she continued.

“She’s like, ‘Baby, I’m gonna be fine. What I need you to do is focus. I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself. I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.’ She was just like, ‘I’m gonna be fine.’

“Anything that my mum says, to be completely honest, I believe.”

Check out ‘Wild Side’ by Normani featuring Cardi B: