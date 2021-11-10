Australian heavy trailblazers Northlane have announced their new album, Obsidian, and released a single from it, ‘Echo Chamber’.

The metalcore outfit will release their sixth studio album on April 1st, 2022, via Believe (pre-order/pre-save here). They’ll also be celebrating its release with a national tour in June.

‘Echo Chamber’ (see below) is a daring taste from their new album, an immersive and futuristic rave built around a heaving beat. A dark combination of electronic and techno, it’s an intoxicating introduction to the sound of Obsidian.

The track is concerned with the toxic aspects of social media, a critical reminder for us all to switch off once in a while. “It’s hard to be on the internet without seeing people get continuously angry about something,” the band’s frontman Marcus Bridge says.

“We’re addicted to having a hot take about nothing and it’s quite exhausting. At the same time I shouldn’t let it bother me that much but it’s like a ringing in my ears after a while, so I’m praying I go deaf.”

Emboldened by the success of their acclaimed 2019 album, Alien, Northlane’s new album is set to be their most dynamic collection yet. Self-recorded and self-produced alongside longtime collaborator Chris Blancato, it feels like Northlane have been working towards this expansive sound for their entire career.

The songs on Obsidian traverse techno, drum and bass, and electronic, all coexisting comfortably with their signature heavy sound. And with Obsidian being Northlane’s first self-released record, they’re forging ahead as a wholly independent entity, shunning the machinations of the music industry.

Northlane will be heading out on a huge national tour after the release of Obsidian, beginning in Fremantle on June 16th and ending in Brisbane on June 25th (see full details below).

NORTHLANE

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS PLINI, SLEEP TOKEN AND ALT

TICKET PRESALE BEGINS ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12th AT 9am AEDT

SIGN UP FOR ACCESS HERE

GENERAL ON SALE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16th AT 9am AEDT

BUY TICKETS AT NORTHLANEBAND.COM

Thursday, June 16th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, June 17th

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, June 18th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, June 23rd

Max Watts, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 25th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD