Nothing, nowhere is returning to Australia next year.

The genre-blending US rapper will bring his ‘The Return of the Reaper’ tour Down Under next April, playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17th at 11am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 16th at 11am AEDT.

He’ll be joined by two special guests: sace6 on their first-ever Aussie visit and Sydney’s Closure.

Nothing, nowhere. embarked upon his debut Aussie headline tour in 2023, earning plaudits from critics and fans alike. “…it was an updated set featuring all the favourites from one of the most diverse and prolific artists of our generation,” the AU Review wrote in a five-star review.

Away from Australia, nothing, nowhere. has previously shared stages with Fall Out Boy, Wage War, Good Charlotte and Neck Deep.

The rapper has earned acclaim by The New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more, and collaborated with legends such as blink-182’s Travis Barker, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba.

Nothing, nowhere. is now an entirely independent artist, having recorded and released four full-length albums from his backyard barn-turned-studio. His most recent album, Cult Classic, dropped in December 2024. his fourth record in just 12 months. He has released nine albums in total throughout his fiercely independent career to date.

Nothing, Nowhere. 2026 Australian Tour

Supported by Sace6 & Closure

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Pre-sale begins Thursday, October 16th (11am AEDT)

General sale begins Friday, October 17th (11am local time)

Ticket information available here

Thursday, April 16th (18+)

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 18th (All Ages)

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, April 19th (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 22nd (All Ages)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, April 23rd (18+)

Magnet House, Perth, WA