NOVA’s ‘Red Room Global Tour’ is back for its fifth edition, kicking off Monday, April 28th.

The tour will hit Sydney, Auckland, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, bringing performances from some of the biggest artists around.

Since its debut in 2014, NOVA’s Red Room has featured more than 315 international and local artists. The tour has seen standout performances, including a special LA Edition in 2018 with Harry Styles, followed by Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes in the subsequent year.

Brendan Taylor, NOVA Entertainment’s Group Programming Director, shared, “Nova’s Red Room is an iconic brand in the Australian music landscape”

So, who’s hitting the stage this year?

A group of twelve competition winners will have the opportunity to travel around the world accompanied by Ricki-Lee Coulter, Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasy (hosts of Nova’s national drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel) to witness five artists perform intimate gigs and stadium shows in one week.

The launch for the tour begins in Sydney with the headliner for the show to be announced in the coming weeks. The listeners then head to Auckland to watch American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams perform her ‘The Secret of Us’ tour at Spark Arena.

Los Angeles is the next city on the tour where Australia’s own Dean Lewis will perform an exclusive and intimate set live at the House of Blues in Anaheim in ‘Nova’s Red Room’.

The tour ends in Las Vegas where American rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone will perform at Allegiant Stadium for his ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’. Post Malone will be supported by award-winning artist, Jelly Roll.

NOVA Entertainment’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nicole Bence said “At NOVA, connection is our currency. And nothing builds connection like live music. We are a performance medium in the truest sense of the word’.

Across the week of the tour, Nova Network drive show Rick-Lee, Tim & Joel will broadcast exclusive interviews from the line-up of artists, tour highlights and behind the scenes content.

You can see previous performances from Nova’s Red Room events via The Nova Player or on Nova’s socials.

Listeners can enter for the global tour via the Nova Player or online.