It’s one of the biggest music discovery platforms across the world, and now NTS is coming to Australia.

A fervent champion of underground arts and music for over a decade, the London-born alternative platform has become a truly global brand, broadcasting from over 60 worldwide cities each month.

With over 600 resident hosts, including musicians, DJs, artists, and everything in between, that means a lot of excellent under-appreciated music gets showcased.

To give you an idea of the true underground nature of NTS’ offerings, over half of the music played on the platform isn’t available on either Spotify or Apple Music. NTS also now has permanent studios in London, Los Angeles, and Manchester,

And now NTS has announced the launch of their Oceania brand, the first time they’ve touched down in the Southern Hemisphere for almost a decade.

A special debut event has also been confirmed for next month, with NTS set to take over Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre for the entire day on Sunday, March 19th. And the lineup arranged for the inaugural big day is impressive, spanning genres, cultures, and countries.

Known for both video game soundtracks and house hits, the genre-hopping composer Soichi Terada will make the journey from Japan. Joining Terada on the lineup are iconic Jamaican dancehall artist Sister Nancy, London producer and NTS resident Shy One, and more.

General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 21st at 12pm local time. The pre-sale begins on Monday, February 20th at 10am local time.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Electronic Observer.

NTS Oceania Launch Event

Pre-sale begins Monday, February 20th (10am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, February 21st (12pm local time)

Tickets available via NTS

Sunday, March 19th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Soichi Terada (Japan)

Sister Nancy (Jamaica)

Shy One (U.K.)

Ruby Savage (U.K.)

+ More