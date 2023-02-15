Peach PRC is holding an exclusive conversation and performance with Apple Music next week for Sydney WorldPride.

For Today At Apple, the pop singer-songwriter will head to Apple Sydney for an intimate chat and Q&A on Thursday, February 23rd. She’ll also perform her new single, ‘Perfect For You’, at the event.

“She’ll open up about her journey as an emerging queer artist and reflect on her meteoric rise in the world of social media. You’ll also discover how she uses iPhone to bring her playful melodies to life,” the event’s description says.

It’s not the first time Peach PRC has joined forces with Apple. She was chosen as the first artist to be featured in Apple Music’s Up Next local program in 2021, an initiative that identified and showcased rising talent across Australia and New Zealand.

Peach PRC’s dreamy and energetic brand of pop was featured across Apple Music’s Australian Up Next playlist at the time, with the singer-songwriter following global superstars like Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion in taking part in the initiative.

The inaugural Australian edition of WorldPride is taking place next month.

Sydney WorldPride will be held place on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, and the Rainbow Republic closing concert has been described as a “seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing.” Peach PRC will perform at the concert alongside the likes of G Flip and MUNA.

“I’m so unbelievably honoured to be included in next year’s Sydney WorldPride event, after being so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so and I’m so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people!” Peach PRC said about the event.

Earlier this month, Peach PRC returned with her new single ‘Perfect For You’ that drew the approval of Paris Hilton.

The song is the Aussie popstar’s way of paying tribute to Hilton’s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’, which reached number seven on the ARIA Singles Chart, and seemed to hint at a promising music career for the American socialite.

