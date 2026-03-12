Melbourne nu metalcore outfit Bad Juju have released a new single, “The Weight of Water”.

Their first single via Easy Life Records, “The Weight of Water” was recorded with Chris Lalic of Windwaker. The track builds on the sonic world of their previous EP Simulacra and continues to develop the band’s sound.

Bad Juju – comprising vocalist Russell Holland, guitarists Abe Miller and Armarin Saengsri, bassist Matthew Nichols, and drummer Drue Herring – craft heavy, immersive songs that fuse crushing guitars with dark atmospheric melodic hooks and nostalgic nu metal textures. Their sound exists between aggression and introspection, where weight, mood, and tension collide.

They’ve shared stages with artists including LANDMVRKS, Loathe, Movements, Boston Manor, Touché Amoré, and Teenage Wrist, reflecting the band’s natural alignment with both heavy acts and modern alternative artists.

The single is their first since signing with UK-based Easy Life Records, joining the likes of Silo, Solfcult, and Lonesome.

Last year’s EP represented a defining chapter for the band, pushing further into layered production, sharper songwriting and a more aggressive sonic identity while maintaining their balance of mood and melody. Singles such as “Simulacra”, “Incision (Cut You Out)”, and “Honey” showcased Bad Juju at their most powerful, blending brooding tension, soaring choruses and visceral impact.

“The Weight of Water” is driven by a bouncy sledgehammer riff, nu metal groove, moody alternative rock atmosphere, and flashes of hardcore energy.

“The lyrics confront the end of a long-term friendship, where bad behaviour was ignored until the illusion finally cracked,” Howard said. “As the ‘high’ wears off, you see the truth, cut the deadweight, and walk away. It’s raw, confrontational, and unapologetic, capturing the moment denial ends and self-preservation takes over.”

Bad Juju’s “The Weight of Water” is out now.