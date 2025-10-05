Opus has officially announced a partnership with Oasis, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, and renowned photographer Simon Emmett to commemorate the band’s anticipated reunion tour with a special collector’s release — the OASIS LIVE ’25 OPUS.

Not many bands can match Oasis’ impact on British music, the athematic Manchester sound defining the ‘90s Britpop era. Selling over 22 million copies worldwide, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? cemented Oasis as global icons, their legacy carried by songs that still fill stadiums today.

After their infamous split in 2009, a reunion seemed off the cards until last August, when they announced Oasis Live ’25, their first shows together in 16 years, sending fans across the globe into meltdown.

Now, the upcoming historical moment in music history will be immortalised through OASIS LIVE ’25 OPUS, a 400-page book celebrating the band’s return, shot exclusively by Emmett. Capturing the reunion portraits of Liam and Noel, the project will display unprecedented access and a visual journey through one of the most anticipated tours of all time.

“Being chosen to photograph the top-secret Oasis reunion portraits was a real honour. As the only photographer to document it from the very start through to the end of the tour, it’s been a truly unique and privileged experience and insight,” said Emmett. “The extraordinary mania and positivity has been intoxicating. Much more than a band reunion, it’s been a real cultural movement.”

The Limited Marquee Edition will feature just 100 hand-bound copies, printed on luxury heavyweight silk paper and encased in a silk clamshell case. Additional ‘Midi’ and ‘Retail’ editions will ensure fans worldwide can own a piece of Oasis history. Each edition will serve as a tribute to the band’s live legacy and timeless influence on British music and culture.

The release further cements the enduring legacy of Oasis, whose songs continue to resonate with old and new fans alike. From “Wonderwall” to “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” their catalogue remains a cornerstone of modern rock.

Further details on the editions and special features will be unveiled during the Oasis Live ’25 tour.